kate bush will honor emily brontë with a poem etched in stone

Screenshot via YouTube

It is no secret Kate Bush has long received inspiration from Emily Brontë, author of Wuthering Heights — her most iconic song is about the literary classic. The 1978 experimental pop track “Wuthering Heights” sees our fave witch-fashionista singing melodramatic lines spoken by the book’s protagonist, Catherine Bradshaw, like “Let me in! I’m so cold!” Forty years later and Kate Bush is setting her love for the eldest Brontë sister in stone. Literally. As part a grande tribute to the literary sisters, spearhead by the Bradford Literature Festival, Kate will be etching prose inspired by Emily on to a stone. The artwork will be permanently placed outside the house the sisters grew up in — which largely inspired the dreary, ghostly setting of Wuthering Heights.

In a new interview with the Guardian, Kate spoke on how the 19th century sister trio has heavily influenced her life.

n a new interview with The Guardian. “The Brontës showed me that hearts beat like mine, that the struggle to know who you are happens across time and generations, and gender.” The singer says she sees this unique tribute as a way to say “thank you” to Emily.

We have no clue what Kate will wrote on her stone, but we’re sure it’ll be something poetically convoluted and straight from the heart.