tyler, the creator just free-styled over an old drake track

Image via Instagram

When we first hit play on this track, we thought it was a mistake. It appeared on Tyler’s YouTube channel, but it featured a relatively high voice. Turns out it is Tyler, but he’s just twiddled a few knobs on the mixing board and adjusted the pitch. Technology, huh! Rapping over the beat of Trouble and Drake’s "Bring it Back," this is the second surprise freestyle from Tyler in the past couple of weeks, after he dropped " Okra" (the one in which he shouts out Timothée Chalamet).

This freestyle is also great, but sadly features no Chalamet shout outs. Instead, he raps about how: his Converses are selling out, he’s into Casio watches, he’s planning to invest in stocks, and that he has a bunk bed. There are lots more points of note, all of which you can listen to, below.

This article originally appeared on i-D UK.