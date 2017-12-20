munroe bergdorf is reminding you not to let others define you in 2018

This article was originally published by i-D UK.

2017 was a year of highs and low — and model Munroe Bergdorf can definitely agree to this. But the model and activist managed to turn her low point of the year — being axed from L’Oreal — into her high point, as she changed the conversation on trans visibility and white privilege across the world.



In a year of silence breaking, Munroe was a key voice in the beauty industry by reminding everyone of how far there is to go until we reach the true equality of all genders, races, and sexualities in advertising. While the uncomfortable truths she spoke out may have lost her the campaign, the model has gone on to become an idol for many and a force to be reckoned with in the fight for equality.

This coming year is going to be all about not letting anyone else define her identity. Find your people, find your voice, make like Munroe, and nail 2018. Be good, be kind, be 2018!