raw and honest portraits of models by eddie wrey

This article was originally published by i-D UK.

"The primary purpose of these 'go-sees' was to have an opportunity to spend a moment getting to know the characters of interesting models for future commercial work. The absence of a styling team pushed me to a very natural and honest portrait approach with the encounters being led by conversation rather than direction. As much as possible I aim to achieve an effortless picture that feels like a real moment caught in an undefined location and time. Key references are the wanderings of Mark Steinmetz and the portraits of Nicholas Nixon.” -Eddie Wrey