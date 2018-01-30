netflix’s 'on my block' is the poc-centric 'degrassi' we need

Still via YouTube

Netflix has consistently delivered conversation-starting coming-of-age shows. 13 Reasons Why tackled issues around suicide and bullying, Atypical provided vital representation to teenagers with autism, and End of the F**king World painted an mesmerizingly morbid picture of young adulthood. Well, another fresh offering is coming soon. On My Block feels like the POC-centric teen show Issa Rae was begging the world for last year. It features four freshmen learning who they are while navigating their tough South Central LA neighborhood.

On My Block was co-created by Lauren Iungerich (MTV’s Awkward) and the writers of the Tupac Biopic All Eyez on Me, Eddie Gonzalez and Jeremy Haft. The show is heavily populated with characters that will win your heart over. There’s Jamal, who is suffocating from his father’s pressures to be a successful football star (even though he can’t run a mile). Meanwhile, Monse is experiencing a lot of unwanted attention from guys after going through puberty. Chisel-jawed and smooth-talking Caesar is struggling to escape from his gang-affiliated brother’s pull.

On My Block will hit Netflix on March 16.