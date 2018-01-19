kris van assche shares an exclusive teaser ahead of his dior homme show tomorrow

Still via YouTube

This article was originally published by i-D UK.

At Dior Homme, Kris Van Assche has been thinking dualities recently. His last menswear show for spring/summer 18 was about the power of youth and the pull of tradition; he’s been balancing the vibrancy of subcultural energy and tribal codes of dressing with the luxury and artisanal skill of Dior Homme’s master tailors. His collections have been elevating the utilitarian nature of denim and reworking the grandeur of formal dressing for the younger generation. Last season, for the brand's 70th anniversary, he even reconfigured Christian Dior’s New Look into a menswear silhouette for the 21st century.

So what next? Well, Kris has sent us this very enticing teaser for the show tomorrow, featuring model Dylan Roques exploring the historic Dior building at 30 Avenue Montaigne in Paris, with a note that it will be a collection exploring Kris’s Dior Homme and Monsieur Christian Dior’s own designs.