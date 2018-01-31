watch frances bean cobain's emotional cover of 'hallelujah'

Is there anything Frances Bean Cobain can’t do? The 90s grunge scion has a habit of nailing every creative venture she tests the waters of, be it fine art or food preparation. It probably shouldn’t come as a surprise — given that her parents are Courtney Love and Kurt Cobain — that Frances Bean boasts a very impressive set of pipes. For evidence, look no further than the video she posted to Instagram yesterday, in which she deliverers an emotional a capella cover of Leonard Cohen’s sadboy karaoke classic “Hallelujah.”

Cohen famously called for for a moratorium on “Hallelujah” after Jeff Buckley’s cover on his 1994 album Grace turned the song into a global hit. When "Hallelujah" featured in a gratuitous sex scene in Watchmen, Cohen told The Guardian, "I think it's a good song, but too many people sing it." We’d hazard a guess that pop’s late poet laureate would revisit that opinion upon hearing Frances Bean’s jaw-dropping cover. The 25-year-old creative powerhouse is typically reticent about showcasing the skills that made her parents famous. She appears to have deleted an earlier Jimmy Eat World cover that lives on via proud mom Courtney’s Instagram, so enjoy this one on repeat while you can.