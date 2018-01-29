selena forrest and her brother robert model for i-D
The two get behind Zoë Ghertner's lens for the latest issue of i-D.
Robert wears trousers Dior Homme. Selena wears Top Gucci.
This article originally appeared in The Sounding Off Issue, no. 350, Winter 2017.
Credits
Photography Zoë Ghertner
Styling Julia Sarr-Jamois
Hair Marki Shkreli at Bryant Artists using Marki Haircare. Make-up Maki Ryoke at Streeters using CHANEL Les Beiges. Set design Spencer Vrooman. Photography assistance Caleb Adams. Styling assistance Bojana Kozarevic, Alexandra Bickerdicke, Louis Prier-Tisdall and Megan King. Hair assistance Tanasia Mclean. Make-up assistance Joseph Paul. Set design assistance James Rene and Brian Steinhoff. Production Wes Olson at Connect The Dots. Production co-ordinator Kaitlyn Fong. Production assistance Nick Maranga and Doug Stearns. Models Selena Forrest at Next. Robert Forrest.
This article originally appeared on i-D UK.