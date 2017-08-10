rupaul is working on a tv show based on his life, and it sounds sickening

This article was originally published by i-D UK.

Come through, Mama! A new TV dramedy based on the life of iconic drag superstar RuPaul is in the works, and we're pretty sure this'll be the shadiest show since, well, RuPaul's Drag Race.

Titled Queen, the new show will appear on the streaming service Hulu, who brought us the magnificent yet disturbing adaptation of Margaret Atwood's The Handmaid's Tale, with prolific producer and director J.J. Abrams and his Bad Robot production company, who helped reboot the Star Wars franchise, also onboard.

As Variety originally reported, the show will follow a fictionalized version of RuPaul's rise to become the Supermodel of the World, beginning with his days with the Club Kids in 1980s New York and finishing with his wig-snatching domination as the world's drag mother. Of course, Ru truly got to work in the 90s where, with the help of crossover hit "Supermodel (You Better Work)," he became a cultural icon and a staunch advocate for LGBTQ rights.

Ru himself will serve executive producer realness on the series, adding to his illustrious list of producing credits that also includes his Emmy winning reality show RuPaul's Drag Race (which recently completed its 9th season).

Following the announcement, RuPaul spilled the tea to The Hollywood Reporter, where he read Donald Trump ("You are assuming that he has the ability to empathize, which he does not") and shared what drag means to him now all these years later.

"It was always a tool for me," he explained. "My whole philosophy has always been born naked, and the rest is drag. I use clothes and I use identity as tools to navigate this life, and to get what I want, and to entertain myself. But it's never been something I crave. I realized that I could control the air in the room based on how I chose to shape my body. It was like Superman to my Clark Kent — I thought, 'Hmm. I can use this. I could use some superhuman powers from time to time.'" Halleloo, now ain't the truth.

Unfortunately, there's no date set for Queen to sissy that walk onto Hulu, but what we do know is that this show will be sickening.