you can now own a 'game of thrones' fanny pack

The micro-collection is part of HBO’s seven “Rep the Realm” fashion collaborations.
The penultimate season of Game of Thrones just ended, but you can still live out your Seven Kingdoms fantasies. HBO has teamed up with seven streetwear brands — including Billionaire Boys Club, Alife, and CARROTS — to create pieces inspired by the blockbuster series. The latest brand to debut its homage to GoT is LA label 40s & Shorties, which shares the first pictures of its drop exclusively with i-D. Check out the fandom-loving collection here and watch Adem Niazi, co-founder and designer of 40s & Shorties, talk about how it all came together in the video below.
Niazi took a tropical approach to interpreting the show. The three-piece "micro-collection" consists of a Hawaiian-style shirt, a fanny pack, and a bandanna. A Polynesian-inspired pattern — featuring etchings of flying dragons, formidable fortresses, and a map of Dothraki — decorates the pieces. But with its "vintage thrift store find" vibes, the collection is definitely more fitting for the skater-filled streets of West Hollywood than the fur-loving world of Westeros.
There's a George R.R. Martin style plot-twist, though: you can't just pull out your credit card and buy this collection. True to the dog-eat-dog spirit of GoT, you have to battle with other fans for a chance to win the limited-edition pieces by following the #ReptheRealm hashtag on Twitter and Instagram and looking out for instructions on what to post in order to claim your prize. Good luck!