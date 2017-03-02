​cosmo pyke is the south london skater making sweet, sweet music

With stars in his eyes and the world at his feet, Cosmo Pyke is fast becoming one to watch on the creative scene. Skater, model, and musician, he's one of those millennials who likes to try his hand at everything; give him a spray can and he'll make you a masterpiece. But it's music he's most passionate about. Born and bred in Peckham, Cosmo is a South Londoner through and through. Inspired by the multicultural world he's grown up in, his soulful sounds and accompanying music videos offer an insight into his colorful life and those he meets along the way. Take "Social Sites," which he shot in his granny's house, or "Chronic Sunshine," which shows him bicycling round his neighborhood and hanging out with his mates. Amidst the young creative new wave who'd sell their soul for a #sponsored selfie, Cosmo is a breath of fresh air on a warm sunny day.

What is it that you do and why do you do it?

I do music as a documentation of my life and youth. I probably won't remember it in 20 years! So it's similar to photography.

How do you think your background has shaped who you are today?

All I can say is my parents moved to Peckham 20 years ago and had me and my older brother. Since then, my area has changed for the worse. There are estate agents and unnecessary coffee shops popping up everywhere right now. I guess my background, being English and Jamaican, has made me aware of the dying multiculturalism I love and see in my South London town.

Who or what inspires you?

My family, my friends, this life and everything in it.

How would you describe your aesthetic?

Pretty carefree, I guess.

Can you talk a bit about the videos for "Social Sites" and "Chronic Sunshine"?

I made "Social Sites" at my granny's house and shot it on an analogue Bolex, because I love the aesthetic. Reuben Bastienne Lewis, Amy Douglas Morris, and Padraig Morrisey shot it all so you'll have to ask them the ins and outs! As for "Chronic Sunshine," it was supposed to convey more of a sense of me as an individual, which is why I'm using a digital camera and rolling around my ends.

How do you feel about the state of the creative industries today?

Today I feel the creative industries are pretty fucked in the way they relate to the youth. We ain't all Instagram heads. There are young acts are breaking through like myself, but there's so many people in my team and in south east London who haven't got a voice just because they're not out there networking at stupid fashion parties. So shout out to Elliott Long, Ezra Lloyd Jackson, Tara Lily Barua, and so many others.

How would you describe your generation in four words?

Iconic, understanding, emotional, and misunderstood.

What's next?

Something completely different.

What are your hopes for the future?

To become a successful singer-songwriter. And to go places I never thought possible.