comme des garçons and vetements drop 'gay, lesbian, and fetish' sweater collab

Hopefully Santa came through with some cold, hard cash this year, because Comme des Garçons and Vetements have been working on a surprise collaboration to make 2016 just a little bit brighter. Comme's CDG SHIRT division has teamed with the Paris-based collective for a limited-edition capsule of three "gay, lesbian, and fetish" knit sweater designs, according to Dover Street Market New York's Instagram. The collaboration drops at DSM's London and New York outposts today, and on the store's global e-shops "soon." The Ginza e-shop currently has them up for just under $700.

The three designs include a rainbow stripe sweater, a purple sweater featuring double-bladed battle axe — used since the 70s as a lesbian and feminist symbol to represent women's strength — and a second striped "fetish" design adorned with the Comme des Garçons PLAY heart. Don the gay apparel at DSM's Lexington Ave, NY or Haymarket, London boutiques and kick off 2017 with pride.