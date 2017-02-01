coming of age in australia's capital, straight up

Thabani Mpofu, 16

Star sign?

I'm a Capricorn.

What are you wearing?

I'm wearing an unbranded black t-shirt and shorts, paired with monochrome Doc Martens.

What do you do on weekdays?

On weekdays I usually go to school or have a bit of a skate.

What's your New Year's resolution?

My New Years resolution is to stop messing with lames.

Who are you in love with?

I'm in love with basically any red head girl.

What's the best thing about being young in Canberra?

The best thing about being young in Canberra is probably the opportunities to do something that hasn't been done.

If we were there for 24 hours, where would you you take us?

If you guys came down for a day I'd take you for breakfast at Sofoglia in Dickson, which is a nice little family-owned cafe with the best coffee you'll ever have. For lunch, we'd hit the sushi train in Civic which is quite nice if you ignore the multitude of eshays in the shopping center. The nightlife isn't particularly good besides the odd house party — we could probably hit one of those.

Anreas Cristaudo, 19

Star sign?

Sagittarius.

What are you wearing?

A paint splattered Powderfinger shirt, a vintage Gucci belt, Lauren by Ralph Lauren Jeans, Seiko watch, Taipan 5071 boots.

What do you do on weekdays?

Construction work.

What's your New Year's resolution?

To stop talking to people I don't like.

Who are you in love with?

Anyone that doesn't like me back.

What's the best thing about being young in Canberra?

Canberra is a pretty small place, and this means that if you want to do something, you can organize it and then be there in less than half an hour. If you're in Canberra, your mates are never too far away.

Evangela Clare Lines-Morison, 17

Star sign?

I'm an Aquarius.

What are you wearing?

I'm wearing an op shop [thrift store] suit, and my earring I made myself.

What do you do on weekdays?

On weekdays I paint, and not much else.

What's your New Year's resolution?

My New Years resolution is to paint more than I already do.

Who are you in love with?

I've never been in love, I'm not sure if I want to be.

If we were there for 24 hours, where would you you take us, from day to night?

You haven't really seen Canberra until you've visited the national treasures: The War Memorial, Art Gallery, Portrait Gallery and Museum, also the National Film and Sound Archive. At night Smith's Alternative Bookshop usually has something interesting going on — also good coffee.

Who's your favorite local act?

Triumvirate is one of my favorite Canberra bands. They have such a great energy on stage, it's hard not to love them. They fall into the doom-rock genre but they're also all jazz students, so their music differs from everyone else's because of that, I think. Very cool.

Makhosi Mpofu, 16

Star sign?

My star sign is Capricorn. But real talk, fuck astrology.

What are you wearing?

Both my shirt and pants are from an op shop [thrift store], but I got the pants tailored. I'm wearing all black TNs on my feet.

What do you do on weekdays?

On weekdays I usually just skate, or read Lovecraft.

What's your New Year's resolution?

I don't really think there's a point to having a New Years resolution. I mean, if you can't make yourself stick to something without having an event to push you, there's no point in making resolutions in the first place.

Who are you in love with?

Uh I'm not really sure, but like if Björk was my age I'd probably propose to her, or like Hinata Hyuga.

What's the best thing about being young in Canberra?

The opportunities to start new things and experience building waves and subcultures.

If we were there for 24 hours, where would you you take us, from day to night?

For breakfast we'd go to Tilleys in Lyneham, which is one of the oldest and nicest cafes in Canberra. A great place to go for lunch is iPho in Civic. At night, hit up a house party.