céline joins instagram by putting its best foot forward

Seven years after celebrated creative director Phoebe Philo told Vanessa Friedman "I'd rather walk down the street naked," than join Facebook, the French house she helms, Céline, has launched its first official Instagram account.

The maison made its first post earlier today — a picture of what appears to be a Clydesdale horse's hoof with the caption, "one step. #celine." It's since been followed exclusively by shoe-related imagery. There's a soundless video of feet from Philo's most recent spring/summer 17 runway, and snaps of various shoe styles from the same collection, like the strappy black and white pair worn with look 17, or these grey mules shot by Juergen Teller.

It's unclear why Céline is spotlighting shoes, but it's sort of not surprising. For one, the house has some great pairs to show off. Before spring/summer 17's elastic slingbacks and mismatched open-toed shoes stomped the runway, Philo was pioneering the furry sandal movement. Her spring/summer 13 show featured the instant-cult "furkenstocks" and fuzzy banana-yellow heels alongside other styles molded in the shape of actual feet (with painted toenails). That collection has inspired everyone from Rihanna, purveyor of sporty fuzz slides, to this enterprising soccer mom.

Secondly, a press-averse Philo has often strived to keep the press focused on her designs, rather than her personal life or any Céline-loving celebrity antics. Narrowing Instagram's lens to strictly below the knees seems like a pretty subversive move for an adored luxury brand to make in the digital age — but then again, so was not having any Instagram account in the first place.

Céline will show its fall/winter 17 collection at Paris Fashion Week this Sunday, March 5. Keep your eyes on its Instagram for all things made for walking.