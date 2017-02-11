chloë sevigny’s new short film premieres online tomorrow

Since Miu Miu launched Women's Tales in 2012, the short film series has spotlighted a total of 12 female directors, commissioning two short films per year in partnership with the Venice Film Festival. Past Tales have been told by esteemed directors and creators like Ava DuVernay, Giada Colagrande, Miranda July, and most recently, The Wolfpack director Crystal Moselle. The project portrays female power in each film's subject matter, and the series as a whole is meant to highlight the vast array of female talent in filmmaking. No wonder, then, that the 13th installment of the series, titled Carmen, is directed by none other than newbie director but longtime film queen Chloë Sevigny.

Sevigny expressed her interest in continuing with short films last year, revealing to H&M that she would shoot a film centering on comedian Carmen Lynch in Portland to follow up her first short film, Kitty (for which the team was female-led). The director went on to explain that short films are the best practice for her at the moment as she prepares to make a feature-length movie. Carmen premiered earlier this month, and is described by Sevigny in T Magazine as "a portrait of an artist on the road" — in this case, Carmen Lynch, seen lately on Inside Amy Schumer and as a frequent late-night stand-up guest — observing "the loneliness that accompanies being in strange cities." The trailer certainly captures this brilliant combination of melancholia and awkwardness, as we see Lynch sipping from a plastic cup unhappily alone in a glitzy theater, and later strolling away from a marquee that reads, "All that glitters is not gold."

The film goes up online tomorrow, so keep an eye on the the Miu Miu Women's Tales website, and relish in the bittersweet wittiness of the trailer for now.