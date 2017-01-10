charli xcx has an new lp on the way, and it's perfect to play in a stretch limo

Charli XCX has offered some exciting details on the follow-up to her 2014 LP Sucker. In conversation with Rolling Stone, the singer primed us to expect a more club-ready record, as she pushes her pop sound into the dark.

"On my previous record, I was really annoyed at the music industry and felt like I had something to prove," the singer explained. "After that, I didn't feel I had anything to prove anymore. Also one of my favorite hobbies is partying, and I realized that I never actually made a party album. I never made an album that I would want to hear at a club."

READ: attitude, beatz, and brilliant lyrics with pop rock's saviour, charli xcx

"It was very indulgent in that sense because I just wanted to make an album that I could get fucked up to. It's the soundtrack to my nights." And what is Charli's idea of a perfect party night? "Some really great vehicles, like multiple, different vehicles. SUVs, limousines must be included, preferably white."

Charli has set a tentative May release date for the project, but if that wait feels a little long to you, don't worry. She's also at work on a mixtape, which will drop first. "I've been working with lots of fun people on that," the artist promises. Perhaps another tune with Lil Yachty?