carrie fisher, iconic actress and feminist hero, has passed away

Another day, another legend gone far too soon. Actress Carrie Fisher passed away this morning at age 60 after suffering a heart attack on a flight from London to Los Angeles last Friday. Earlier reports suggested Fisher was in stable condition following the episode, with her many friends and fans flooding social media with get well wishes over the weekend. Fisher's mom, Debbie Reynolds, had been by her daughter's side during her final few days.

In a statement released on behalf of Fisher's daughter Billie Lourd and reported by the BBC, spokesman Simon Halls said: "It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 8.55 this morning. She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly. Our entire family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers."

Fisher was best known for playing Princess Leia in the Star Wars series, returning to her iconic role for Star Wars: The Force Awakens in 2015 — and putting body-shamers on blast for making unsolicited comments about how her looks had changed since the late 70s. "My BODY hasn't aged as well as I have. Blow us," she tweeted almost exactly a year ago to the day. However Fisher was beloved even to the few people who weren't fans of the Star Wars franchise. Outside of acting, the unfailingly hilarious and honest heroine wrote four novels, three memoirs, and hundreds of brilliant tweets — many of them calling out the bigotry of President-Elect Donald Trump via perfect jokes and even better memes.

RIP, Princess. The galaxy will be very different without you.