cara delevingne’s agents weren’t too thrilled about her buzz cut

Cara Delevingne commits to film roles. She learns the accents, she definitely reads the books, and if she's playing a homicidal witch, she'll cold-turkey quit McDonald's. But even the director of her latest film was surprised when she said she wanted to shave her head for the role. Cara plays a cancer patient in upcoming teen drama Life in a Year, and she doesn't do bald caps.

"Before I even got the project, I said to the director, 'I want to shave my head for it,'" she told Elle while in Cannes this week. "My agents and managers were like, 'Please don't! Why would you do that?'"

It's probably not the first time Cara has had someone question one of her many unconventional beauty moves. But this decision felt particularly weighty given her character's circumstances. "I needed to feel what it would be like to have no hair. The way you look, I think, it's so important to feel beautiful, no matter if you have hair. It doesn't matter at all." She called the buzz cut "one of the most liberating things I've ever done. I really like it a lot. It's been really amazing."

Cara isn't the only rising young star with an aversion to bald caps. Her Life in a Year co-star Jaden Smith showed up to the Met Gala recently sporting a freshly buzzed head of his own, courtesy of dad Will. Though it appears he's having a bit more trouble letting go of his beloved bleached locks.