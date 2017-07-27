cara delevingne drops her first-ever music video

Cara Delevingne's been next-level busy this year. But somehow, in between starring in Chanel's latest space-inspired campaign and doing press for her latest movie, Luc Besson's sci-fi epic Valerian, she's found time to launch a music career.

Today, the triple-threat released the music video for "I Feel Everything," the upbeat and jazzy single she recorded as part of the soundtrack for Valerian.

The track isn't the first time we've heard Delevingne's vocal stylings, but it is her first real release as a solo artist. Fellow Karl Lagerfeld muse Pharrell Williams co-wrote and produced the song, infusing the track with strums of electric guitar and trumpet progressions.

The clip starts with Delevingne channeling Britney Spears in "Toxic" as she plays dress-up in a selection of different wigs. She rocks a timeless le smoking suit but soon gets covered in translucent CGI butterflies. And in case you haven't yet made the trip to your local cinema, several action-packed sequences from Valerian are sprinkled throughout the video.

Here's hoping a duet with her Valerian co-star Rihanna is in the works.

Check out the video below.