can you 'work it?' missy elliott is looking for backup dancers

Missy Elliot has always delivered supercharged performances. Who can forget when she stole the show during Katy Perry's Halftime Show in 2015 with a killer melody of her hits? If you think you can keep up with her, this might be your week: she's holding auditions for backup dancers in Atlanta this Friday.

Missy tweeted the audition announcement yesterday. You must be16 or older, the styles of dance are hip-hop and tricksters, and if you can choreograph, even better.

The posting has us wondering if the ever-elusive Missy is quietly cooking up a tour. She has two shows scheduled for the FYF festival in July and she released the choreography-filled video for "I'm Better" in January. So we can confidently hypothesize that something is coming from the iconic female emcee.

This might be your big break, as at least one of Missy's backup dancers has gone on to have a successful career. Remember Alyson Stoner? That pint-sized kid busted some killer moves in the videos for "Work It" and "I'm Really Hot", and went on to be a pretty successful child star, appearing in Cheaper by the Dozen and the Step Up films.

So if you can bust out the schizophrenic "Lose Control" choreography, you better start getting your audition number ready now.