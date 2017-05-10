calling all insomniacs: nyc wants a 'mayor of nightlife'

@sheastadiumbk

Ever considered running for office? Probably, post-November 8. But if your experience lies chiefly in frequenting DIY venues, you've got a pretty good shot at cinching one local seat: New York City's Mayor of Nightlife. NYC councilman Rafael Espinal is drafting legislation for an Office of Nightlife presided over by a "night mayor," reports Gothamist. Duties would involve liaising between the after-hours industry and local government while ensuring the survival of independent venues.

"What I imagine the office doing is finding ways we can be helpful in creating a business friendly environment that supports nightlife," Espinal told Gothamist. "And I want to make sure that we're not a city where artists' ability to express themselves is hindered by bureaucracy." The councilman pointed to NYC's outdated Cabaret Law and the plight of beloved community space Shea Stadium as examples of why this position is necessary. Local authorities have been cracking down on indie venues in recent years, and not just in New York. The recent Ghost Ship tragedy in Oakland has prompted similar pushes for safe and affordable creative spaces.

Night mayors have become pretty popular over in Europe. Official London Mayor Sadiq Khan appointed LGBTQ activist/DJ Amy Lamé as the city's first "night czar" last year, following the closure of Fabric. Amsterdam's post of nachtburgemeester — created in 2014 — has proved "transformative" to the city's after-hours economy. Espinal's bill is expected to get its first hearing sometime this year. He doesn't yet have any candidates in mind, and it doesn't sound like a bad role to conduct on-the-ground research for.

