​burberry offering pre-orders before the collection even hits the catwalk

Staying one step ahead of its own catwalk show, Burberry is offering eager fashion fans an early chance to get their hands on the fall/winter 17 collection by pre-ordering garments from two runway looks, one menswear and one womenswear.

Inspired by the work and process of British artist Henry Moore, the garments focus on shape and form, with sleeve cuffs featuring a cut-out detail in "reference to Henry Moore's exploration of hollowed-out forms."

For women, there is an asymmetric grey gabardine trench coat and a cotton shirt dress with pin tucks and macramé detail, and for men a Breton stripe long sleeve T-shirt and an asymmetric mushroom grey cable and rib knit sweater — though all the garments in fact look pleasingly unisex.

Check out the evocative collection teaser film, below, and pre-order the looks at show.burberry.com.

