      fashion i-D Staff 17 February, 2017

      brooke shields hints at collaboration with raf simons's calvin klein

      'I think this is going to end up taking more of my time than I realized.'

      Brooke Shields is linking up with Calvin Klein once again. Speaking to WWD from the front row of Raf's debut presentation earlier this week, Brooke explained, "Raf asked me to be part of [his vision for the label]." There are no details on what her involvement is, but it certainly seems extensive. The i-Con confessed... "I think this is going to end up taking more of my time than I realized."

      READ: Raf Simons reimagines America for Calvin Klein debut

      Brooke's relationship with the label began in 1980, when she starred in a sexy and scandalous campaign shot by Richard Avedon — the TV spots were even banned by some channels, but not before they made Brooke and those jeans national stars. Raf was certainly a fan of the ads: he repurposed them for his debut Calvin collection. One of Avedon's images was even printed on labels sewn to the back of jeans

      What could the next step in this renewed friendship be? Another garment, or perhaps, a Brooke Shields-led campaign?

