      breakaway hit 'dear white people' has been reinvented for netflix

      Here's our first look at Netflix's serialized remake of Dear White People. Like the 2014 word-of-mouth hit film, the series follows a group of black students at a predominantly white Ivy League college as they attempt to navigate a world their peers believe is "post-racial."

      Logan Browning, who played Sasha in Bratz: The Movie (your favorite film of 2007, if you're being honest) will lead the series as biracial radio host Sam -- the same role that won Tessa Thompson acclaim in the original film. The ten 30-minutes episodes will follow the same plot as the crowd-funded indie success. Although with much more screen time to fill, we expect some new faces will pop up too. In fact, Netflix's Dear White People is a full three-and-half hours longer than the original, so we're sure there will be fresh conflicts, and much deeper explorations of the relationships we saw a couple years ago.

      Dear White People premieres on Netflix on April 28, 2017

