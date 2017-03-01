brazilian beauty gisele stars in loewe’s fall/winter 17 campaign

The fashion calendar is a curious thing. We celebrate spring/summer when it's freezing and fall/winter when spring is nearly sprung. Now Loewe is going one step further by presenting its fall/winter campaign a whole season in advance. Just, well, because.

So what has J.Dubs cooked up for us this time? Centering around three visual elements, the campaign represents the Loewe's past, present, and future. The first image stars the inimitable Gisele, and will be plastered on to 500 Parisian news kiosks — which is a whole lot of Gisele. The second features the now iconic Puzzle bag, reimagined through a sky motif. The third is taken from a new series of artworks by Steven Meisel, which depict a group of objects, some handmade, others mass produced, some precious, others ordinary. It's all very vibey. Oh, and in a first for the house, Loewe will be distributing 3000 posters of Gisele all around Paris. So go forth and seek.

