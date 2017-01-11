boy george is dior homme's latest poster boy

Dior Homme's Kris Van Assche has become known for curating stand-out campaigns featuring some of his favorite artists, actors, and musicians. From Larry Clark to Robert Pattinson, the label's creative director has called on talents who embody the spirit of the house and his enduring vision for the label. Yesterday he revealed his latest inspiration and campaign star, Boy George, who cuts a neat figure in a tailored suit complete with leather harnesses and covered in customized Toru Kamei souvenir pins.

Speaking to WWD the designer explained, "I really tried to translate what I think Dior Homme is right now. It's about music, it's about cinema, it's about fashion…It's about a certain memory I have of the 80s that remains very much relevant for 2017. [...] Boy George, when I was a kid, was one of the first to have this message about difference being okay; he was such a major influence on my generation. That idea of freedom and being a rebel — which he still is — is really something that has stayed with me."

Shot by Willy Vanderperre, the images are a snapshot of that perfect intersection where fashion and culture collide.