black lives matter launches directory for supporting black-owned businesses

In recent times, there has been an increased focus on fighting for social justice with finances. #BlackOutBlackFriday started as a way to prove the buying power of the black community, and in the wake of the bigotry-based U.S. election result, activists have called for a boycott on stores selling Trump-branded products. This year a number of black celebrities, including Solange, Killer Mike, Jermaine Dupri, and Tyler, the Creator, have been encouraging their fans to put money in the pockets of black business owners as a way to strengthen job security and incite economic change. Following her decision to switch to a black-owned bank a few months ago, Solange even launched her own directory of black-owned businesses to "literally put my money where my mouth is." "This directory is just one small act by which we hope to enrich our own communities, support the fiscal successes of our peers, and effect change economically as we highlight small and large businesses across the nation," she wrote in an announcement on Instagram.

The official Black Lives Matter group have now created their own interactive website to help spur social change. A beta version of Backing Black Businesses, which launched today, lets consumers search based on their current GPS or address, and even add their own (or just their favorite) black-owned businesses to the directory. You can also filter the results by category — i.e. "Health and Beauty" or "Entertainment" — plus search online retailers and non-profits. "In a time when the Black community is under attack, it is more important than ever to buy local and buy Black," BLM's co-founder Patrisse Cullors said in a statement on Instagram. "In these uncertain times, we need these places more than ever." Check out the beta directory for Backing Black Businesses here, and more ways to support the Black Lives Matter movement here.