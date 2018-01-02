watch gaten matarazzo of 'stranger things' cover your fave emo anthems

Still via YouTube

Gaten Matarazzo has the voice of an angel. Before becoming extra famous by playing Dustin on Stranger Things, he was already a Broadway veteran, and perhaps the most delightful Gavroche Les Mis fans have ever witnessed. (He very likely has the best falsetto of anyone who’s ever hopped on the mic at Nardi’s Tavern in Long Beach, New Jersey.) But Gaten is also fully capable of busting out angsty pop anthems. In fact they’re something of a specialty for his band, Work in Progress, which also features a number of his siblings. The group recently covered Paramore's massive Riot! single "Misery Business" and Fall Out Boy’s classic "Sugar, We're Goin Down." Gaten was only three years old when Fall Out Boy released its emo classic in 2005.

Gaten is hardly the only Stranger Things star who spends his downtime jamming out. Finn Wolfhard has a band called Calpurnia, which is currently recording its first EP. Joe Keery, who plays lusciously coiffured bad boy Steve, is in a psych-rock outfit called Post Animal. We’re all aware of Millie Bobby Brown’s savage rap skills, while Sadie Sink and Caleb McLaughlin — fellow young Broadway veterans — recently took the starring roles in Annie and The Lion King respectively. It’s no wonder the kids were nearly a Motown supergroup.