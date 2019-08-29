see how nyc students dressed for their first day of school

Photos by India Sleem.

The back to school outfit is arguably the most important of the school year. Picking out the right combination of clothing and accessories for that first day can be both exciting and nerve-wracking, as you try to nail your new look after a summer away. But, if anyone knows how to put together the perfect back to school look, it's the fashion and art students in New York City.

From highly curated ensembles to comfortably unisex fits, all seemingly topped with silver grunge jewelry and chunky footwear, i-D photographed some of the students at Parsons and the New School on their first day of class.

Belen Mirsky / 19

What do you study? Fashion design. What are you most excited about this year? I’m very excited for fashion week. It’s the best time of year in New York and I love seeing everyone’s street style. What’s inspiring you right now? Well, I wanted a comfortable outfit for the first day of school. I love dressing for comfort and a unisex fit.

Logan Frances / 20

What do you study? Communications design and literary studies with a concentration in non-fiction. What are you most excited about this year? I’m trying to do my own shit this year. I’m trying to do work that is fulfilling for me.

Jane Ha / 19

What do you study? Fine arts and literary studies with a concentration in poetry. What’s inspiring you right now? Honestly, myself. And adjusting to life in the city.

Penny Che /19

What do you study? Fashion design. What’s inspiring you right now? I like to take inspiration from designers and from different subcultures. I love colors and to be decorated.

Angel Pan / 19

What do you study? Fashion design. What’s inspiring you right now? Tokyo and Japanese fashion.

Christine Ni / 19

What do you study? Fashion design. What’s inspiring you right now? Japanese fashion.

Quinn Batley / 20

What do you study? Photography. What are you most excited about this year? Resources. What’s inspiring you right now? I’m continuously inspired by my friends and their work.

Natalie Doggett / 20

What do you study? Journalism and politics at NYU. What’s inspiring you right now? The fact that it’s warm. And I’m feeling sad right now and I like to dress up when I’m sad.

Saheim Clerboix / 20

What do you study? Integrated design with a focus on fashion design. What’s inspiring you right now? Manifestation.



Blair Broll / 20

What do you study? Design of business. What’s inspiring you right now? I spent some time back in the Midwest this summer and I’m very inspired by horse culture. I’ve done a lot of riding, so that’s inspiring on an aesthetic level.

Kavi N. / 20

What do you study? Integrated design and fine arts. What’s inspiring you right now? Physics and microbiology.

Caitlin Dudlyke / 18

What do you study? Fashion design. What are you most excited about this year? Exploring the city. I just got here yesterday. What’s inspiring you right now? I like looking back to John Galliano’s work. Extreme body fashion is really it right now.



Gary Chen / 18

What do you study? Fashion design. What are you most excited about this year? To meet people and make friends. What’s inspiring you right now? The sunshine. It’s my first time in New York City, so I’m excited to wear whatever I want.

Olivia McDougall / 20

What do you study? Photography. What are you most excited about this year? We’re studying film and cinematography this year, so that’s cool. I like working with sound. What’s inspiring you right now? Older films. I’ve been watching a lot of films from the 60s.

Camey Falcone / 20

What do you study? Photography. What are you most excited about this year? Likewise. What’s inspiring you right now? New York, always.

Rob Mousavi / 20

What do you study? Literary studies and interdisciplinary science. What are you most excited about this year? Seeing these kids. What’s inspiring you right now? Everything. I mean, I slept in this last night.

Aaron Norman / 19

What do you study? Architectural design. What’s inspiring you right now? My five senses: sight, sound, smell, taste, and touch. All of that is truly inspiring me to do great things. What pushes me is my peers.

K Kilroy / 18

What do you study? Fashion design with a concentration in menswear and textile design. What’s inspiring you right now? I came to New York with no money, so I’m trying to upcycle my clothes. A lot of my inspiration comes from queer club culture.

Mary Zech / 20

What do you study? Fine arts. What’s inspiring you right now? I’m really inspired by The Romantics. Period.

Ella Snyder / 20

What do you study? Photography. What’s inspiring you right now? I’m really into the Euro prep fashion movement, but today my outfit is inspired by miss Blair Waldorf.

Franklin Ayzenberg / 20

What do you study? I’m undeclared. What’s inspiring you right now? Justin Bieber is always inspiring me.