watch the trailer for cardi b’s netflix show

When news broke of Netflix’s new show Rhythm + Flow, the first thing that grabbed us was that killer cast at the fore: Chance the Rapper, T.I. and queen Cardi coming together to pioneer a new format for rap-based reality shows. We all spent much of the early noughties bingeing its predecessors -- Love and Hip Hop, Flavor of Love and Run’s House -- shows that built upon our fascination with rappers but through a more jovial, tongue-in-cheek lens. Meanwhile, pop stars a plenty were being birthed ten-a-minute on reality singing competitions, churned out endlessly through the homogenous music machine.

Based on the new trailer that just dropped, Rhythm + Flow finally sees the two formats intersect, and gives hip-hop superstars the chance to use their platform to break new talent in a way the likes of Katy Perry to Britney Spears did on The X Factor and American Idol in the past. The show sees Chance, T.I. and Cardi scour the USA -- mainly rap hubs like New York, LA, Atlanta and Chicago -- to find the next hip-hop superstar. It’s a groundbreaking new moment for the genre, which has always been used self-starter attitudes and unwavering creative independence as a marker of musical greatness. But now, the days of mixtapes, DIY Soundcloud tracks and busking on the streets are no longer the only way hip-hop artists can make it. A show like this is the leg up so many underrepresented voices need.

The trailer captures its hopeful stars on their transition to greatness from the ground up, from their home cities to freestyle battles in front of rap royalty. Eventually, just one will reign supreme. They’re not only being judged by that aforementioned trio, though; stars like the late Nipsey Hussle, DJ Khaled, Snoop Dogg, Twista and Anderson.Paak are slated to appear too.

Sound like music to your ears? The initial audition stages will hit Netflix on 9 October. All 10 episodes, including the finale, arrive on 23 October.