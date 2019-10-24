gucci are heading back to new york for their next cruise presentation

Forever one to keep us on our toes, Gucci has announced that its 2021 Cruise showcase will take place in the United States, in an as-yet-undisclosed (!) New York location. All we know so far is that the confirmed date is 21 May 2020. But we're excited.

For those of you not up to date with your fashion terminology, a ‘cruise collection’ is a mid-season collection that falls between spring/summer and autumn/winter. Its name originally derives from the fact that wealthy customers would buy the clothes in advance of their holidays on cruise ships, although this is a little outdated now that cruise ships are largely associated with magic shows and OAPs. New York served as the backdrop for Gucci creative director Alessandro Michelle’s first ever cruise collection for the brand, back in 2015, when the showcase took place at the city’s Dia Art Foundation.

That said, the brash modernity of NYC is a bit of a departure from the iconic brand's last four Cruise selections, all of which have taken place in historic, even ancient settings. 2017 took place in the 13th century cloisters of Westminster Abbey (“the history [of London] is what's really cool" Michelle said), while 2019’s showcase went one step further into the past by taking place in a 4th century Roman Necropolis in Arles, France. Now it appears that Alessandro is taking a more future-facing approach.

This year’s Gucci 2020 show, held in Rome, featured an internet-breaking duet between Harry Styles and Stevie Nicks, performing Fleetwood Mac’s 'Landslide'. We can only guess what will top it in New York next year...

This article originally appeared on i-D UK.