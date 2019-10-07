fka twigs just dropped a new music video

Nearly six months have passed since FKA twigs came back out of the woodwork to the sound of 'cellophane', her crushingly sad electro-ballad about break ups and how we, often without even questioning it, blame ourselves for things falling apart.

Since then, the star has drip fed her fans a few morsels of information about what was to come: first a smattering of international tour dates showcasing her newly acquired pole dancing and wushu skills, then an iconic i-D cover shot by Willy Vanderperre, followed by the formal announcement of her new record MAGDALENE.



With that blindingly sad and brilliant record soon to be in the hands of her fans (its release date has been slightly rescheduled, from 25 October to 8 November), more music has started to arrive too. Last month we got her Future collaboration 'holy terrain'. This morning, she gave us 'home with you'.

Part piano ballad, part crunching electronic ode to how love crushes each party equally, 'home with you' is like 'cellophane's' spiritual sister. Twigs told i-D music editor Frankie Dunn about the track in her cover story last month: “It’s about relationships. People are just quite needy, aren’t they?” she said. “It’s so fun and beautiful to sing. Those big strings at the end – it’s like flying with your voice!”

The song sounds like a conversation between two people. No matter how much they seem to think they know each other, they can’t read each other’s emotions sometimes. “I didn’t know that you were lonely, if you’d have just told me I’d be home with you,” Twigs sings in striking falsetto for the song’s chorus.

She also dropped a new video alongside it. It starts in the pit of a night club, and sees twigs dip out, get in a car and drive through the night to reach the countryside, where she experiences a bright white spiritual enlightenment: running through fields and into the forests, in search of her missing half.

This article originally appeared on i-D UK.