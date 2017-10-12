ryan gosling speaks out about harvey weinstein allegations

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

As stories about Harvey Weinstein's numerous alleged sexual assaults and rapes continue to come out, a handful of leading men in Hollywood have publicly vocalized their disgust over his actions. They've also expressed admiration for their female costars who are bravely coming forward with their own chilling tales of misconduct. And Ryan Gosling, who starred in the Weinstein-produced film All Good Things in 2010, is the latest actor to vocally join in this groundswell of support.

Gosling posted a screenshot to his Twitter account on Thursday that reads, "I want to add my voice of support for the women who have had the courage to speak out against Harvey Weinstein. Like most people in Hollywood, I have worked with him and I'm deeply disappointed in myself for being so oblivious to these devastating experiences of sexual harassment and abuse. He is emblematic of a systemic problem. Men should stand with women and work together until there is real accountability and change." In his statement, Gosling not only encourages immediately addressing this industry-wide issue, but also urges men to work side by side with their female colleagues to bring about this change.

This is something Lena Dunham explicitly called for in her recent New York Times essay, writing, "Men of Hollywood, what are you sorry for? What will you refuse to accept anymore? What will you say to fill the void and change the standard? Are you afraid because you heard the whisperings but accepted a role or a position on a host committee or a glass of Champagne and a pat on the back? Are you embarrassed because you're in a photo with him smiling broadly or because he gave money to your organization or introduced you to your girlfriend or earned you your Oscar nomination? Are you operating under the assumption that this is very sad but that it is not your problem?" All questions that Gosling is clearly prepared to address head-on.

But, in the end, what else should we have expected from a man who spawned the biggest feminist meme of the millennium than a response totally worthy of being pasted onto one of those "Hey Girl" photos.