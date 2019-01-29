daily horoscopes: january 29, 2019

Everyone is overthinking everything, today, as the Sun and planet Mercury converge.

Read the horoscopes for your rising, Sun, and Moon signs to see how you can stay above it all and even use this energy to your advantage.

Aquarius

(Jan. 20-Feb.18)

Your mind is in overdrive, today, and getting anything done will rely on your ability to be discerning. Practice letting each thought move through without jumping on it or giving it more space unless it can move you forward in some way. Exercise forms of reflection and communication that help to release any pressure or confusion and can aid you in understanding your next best move.

Pisces

(Feb.19-March 20)

Your mind may get stuck on worst-case scenarios or just plain worry about the future, today. Everytime your focus shifts to these dark spaces, ask yourself what insight you can actually gain from entertaining these thoughts. If they only bring you worry and feed your fear, make an effort to change the subject and focus on what feels tangible and hopeful for you, right now.

Aries

(March 21-April 19)

You may find it hard to understand how to accept and implement other people’s opinions, today, but it will be crucial that you find a way. Everything we create here on Earth exists for other humans. So, receiving insight on your ideas from humans you respect is one of the best ways to guarantee success. Let yourself ask and truly listen, today, so that you can successfully bridge the gap between what you want to offer and what people actually want from you.

Taurus

(April 20-May 20)

All of the ideas you’ve had around how to take whatever you’re working on to the next level need to be made concrete in some way, today. Otherwise, today will offer you an overwhelming amount of concepts and possibilities with nothing to ground them or give you reason to invest in them. Make a system of organization, a vision board, a masterplan. Whatever it is, keep your brain focused on how to brings your visions to life.

Gemini

(May 21-June 21)

Beware of adopting a “smarter than thou” approach, today. It will be easy to get on your high-horse and defend your values and ideas to death, but why be on the defensive? Whenever you feel yourself sliding into judgement or defense, try to be curious instead: Why might that person think/look/act the way that they do? How might it serve them? What could you learn or take away from them and their way of being? These questions leave room for connection and evolution, which will get you much further than being “right” ever will.

Cancer

(June 22-July 22)

All of your “flaws” aren’t supposed to be weights for you to carry, they’re just a part of being human. Your need to be perfect for everyone else will kill you. What does it mean to be perfect for yourself? What traits, outfits, skills, and ideas feel good and solid to you? These are the thing to focus on. When you find yourself judging yourself according to someone else’s standards, shake yourself out of it and get back to what really matters.

Leo

(July 23-Aug. 22)

Other people’s opinions may have more of an impact on you than usual, today, but it’s not a good idea to give them so much space. You’re at a crucial point in your evolution, and if you dwell on every little thing, you’ll have no room for the big stuff. Whenever you feel uncomfortable about where the conversation is going, change the subject, and even explain how you’re feeling if you can, so you can leave any negative energy in the moment it happened and prevent yourself from carrying it away as any sort of “baggage.”

Virgo

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Whatever your favorite things to talk and think about are what you should try to prioritize dedicating your time to, today. Use music, podcasts, affirmations, intentional silence, and other tools to keep your brain tuned into the right frequency. The more you let worry or fear dominate your inner dialogue, the more anxious you will feel. So, kick them to the curb as soon as they show themselves and replace them with something better.

Libra

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

It’s your day to follow your creative desires. If you want to put something out into the world or craft something, make it happen. The more you think about it and allow other people to offer their thoughts and opinions, the less likely you’ll be to dive in. Act quickly and with confidence, today, and you will be rewarded. Purely because of the type of energy your commitment to the process generates.

Scorpio

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Today is not the day to go back and forth with family members or with people who refuse to understand who you are. Conversations based in mutual support and curiosity are great, but if you find yourself trying to explain the basics of who you are and why you want what you want, there’s just no use. As long as you know those things for yourself, you’re on the right path, so keep it moving.

Sagittarius

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

All of this intellectual energy energizes you, but it will be hard to direct it effectively. Whatever ideas you get stuck on in your head, attempt to make a concrete plan for their execution/implementation so you can see if the possibility of it is something you should continue to entertain. If it has no shot at success, aim to quiet your mind so you can just focus on what is in front of you.

Capricorn

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Your concept for today is that less is more. Less worry, less time spent, less fussing, less thinking. Efficiency and knowing when to stop are hard skills to master, but they’ll bring you a kind of piece of mind and satisfaction that one rarely finds exhausting themselves mentally, physically, and emotionally just to get something “done.” There is plenty of time to do everything and do it again if it “fails.” Hop off the hamster wheel.