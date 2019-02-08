attention serial fans: adnan syed is the subject of a new docuseries

Still from 'The Case Against Adnan Syed'

It’s a good time to be a fan of true crime entertainment. From hit podcasts to seemingly endless Ted Bundy-themed shows and movies, it seems we can’t go five minutes without another ominously framed multi-episode investigation into a heinous crime! Personally, I love it. And if you feel the same then you’re in luck! A new docuseries focused on the tale of Serial’s Adnan Syed is coming to HBO.

For the uninitiated, Adnan, who featured in the podcast’s first season, was the ex-boyfriend of murdered teenager Hae Min Lee, and the man convicted of her murder. The podcast, and new series, The Case Against Adnan Syed, investigates whether that conviction -- in which the protagonist was sentenced to life in prison -- was incorrect, and whether he is in fact innocent. Thanks partially to the interest Serial generated around the crime, Adnan’s case has been reopened, almost 15 years after his original conviction.

The new four part documentary series, brought to life by Oscar-nominated director Amy Berg, will first air on HBO next month in the US, but its UK home is yet to be confirmed. Set around the reopening of Adnan’s case, in the trailer we hear a police officer admit: “It’s our responsibility, as investigators, to consider other subjects.” The series promises to unveil a previously-undiscovered piece of evidence in the case, which could change everything for Adnan, who has now been incarcerated for over a decade for a crime he may not have committed.

Watch the full trailer for The Case Against Adnan Syed here (and then binge Serial season one all over again):

