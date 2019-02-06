rodarte pays tribute to hollywood's golden age of musical films

Images courtesy of Rodarte.

After what felt like weeks of treacherous rain in Southern California, the sun reluctantly cracked through the clouds just in time for Rodarte’s fall/winter 19 ready to wear collection at the Huntington Library. On Tuesday afternoon the quiet city of Pasadena was visited by unlikely subjects such as Tracee Ellis Ross, Dakota Fanning, Angela Davis, and Kim Gordon. They weaved their way towards the show through the grandiose fountain entry, complete with L.A. kids sipping rosé, clad in signature Rodarte layered ruffles and voluminous tulle.



Since the rains caused devastating mudslides, Rodarte’s Mulleavy sisters took no chances and moved the show into a foliage filled, flower adorned pavilion on the property. As the sanguine sunlight poured through the glass dome ceiling, the first look emerged - a crisp white gown topped with a headpiece so ethereal it channeled 1941 Hedy Lamarr in Ziegfeld Girl. The elaborate headpieces stayed a constant, but acid colors begin to trickle into looks. First, as a neon pink tight finished with butterfly decals, then as a floor length bright yellow frock patterned with black bows complete with signature Rodarte ruffle.

Rowan Blanchard.

Taking inspiration from 1930’s Hollywood musical stars like Cyd Charisse, Judy Garland, and Ginger Rodgers, the Mulleavy sisters showcased exaggerated silhouettes, oversized shoulders, sequin hearts, and a plethora of palazzo pants. And, of course, no Old Hollywood starlet would be complete without a cobalt blue, billowing gown adorned with a gigantic bow at the bussel to close the show.

Having said that, it wouldn’t be 2019 if there wasn’t a logo moment. Waist cinching gold and silver monogrammed belts, logo’d door knocker earrings, and a full white and black look strewn with the classic Rodarte emblem added a playfulness that offset the classic Golden Age of Hollywood references.

Though there was a sense of familiarity in the silhouettes, there was immense innovation in materials with this seasons use of leather (ruffled of course) and flirty, clear plastic heels. The hardness of the leather and plastic juxtaposed to the delicate tulles, saturated colors, and crisp lace solidify this collection as one of contradiction, whimsy, as well as tradition. When it rains it pours!

Diane Keaton and Tracee Ellis Ross.

Elsie Fisher.