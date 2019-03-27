daily horoscopes: march 27, 2019

Translating our dreams into reality is our task for today.

Read the horoscopes for your rising, Sun, and Moon signs to see what practical steps you can take to start the journey.

Aries

(March 21-April 19)

In order for the things you want to find you, you have to learn how to sit still. Your inclination is to always keep your hands and feet busy, but is this because you’re afraid of what will come through when you sit with yourself? If so, try to tackle this difficult task, today. Practice more meditation, silent moments, breathing and stretching when you feel uncomfortable rather than distracting yourself. This embrace of where you are is what will lead you to your next best thing.

Taurus

(April 20-May 20)

Change is a necessary part of life. Would you want to be where you were three years ago? Not having learned the lessons you’ve moved through and integrated and just settling for the monotony of it all? I don’t think so. Use this knowledge as an anchor when you feel yourself resisting the changes that are occurring now. Yes, you will have to let some things go in exchange for what you’ll receive, but trust that as you move on, you move up.

Gemini

(May 21-June 21)

Where you’re going next doesn’t have a predetermined path. You are entering a time in your life where you are making your own way. This means you will have to go all by feel. In order for this process to be as manageable and fulfilling as possible, make a list of the ways your body, spirit, etc, communicates to you that you’re off-track and need to redirect. This will be your roadmap for the next little while, so keep it close by and continue to listen and trust yourself and your needs.

Cancer

(June 22-July 22)

If you have been using your own judgement of how you think people will judge you to make all of your decisions, now is the time to disrupt this pattern. You will never really know what people think of you and even if you did, that should not be the deciding factor of your next move. Instead, continue to check in with your values and who you want to be, and make your choices before you hear anyone’s opinion about them.

Leo

(July 23-Aug. 22)

The biggest enemy to sustainable change and progress is burn-out, and you know it all too well. When you get excited about something, you want to channel and work with it, and this is definitely a good way to go. The thing that you may need to work on is schedueling in rest so that you aren’t in a cycle where you just work until you can’t anymore. Being intentional about regenerating means the more energy you have at your disposal when you’re giving it your all.

Virgo

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Your relationships will have what you need to sustain this new iteration of success and progress in your life. It’s not about depending on others, but being more in the process of asking and listening to their unique perspectives on your work, and letting the time you have with those you love be your time to regenerate and lose yourself for a moment so you can come back to your work renewed. Think about what you need from the people you know to make this kind of dynamic a reality and make it happen.

Libra

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Your current lesson is to make sure that when things change at work, you also change things at home. You are a sign that thrives off of being in equilibrium. In order to do this, check in with yourself everyday, especially in your busy periods, about how you are mirroring the external changes in your private life. If you’re working longer, you may need to sleep more than usual, eat more than usual, etc. Take a look at your life now and see where you can make concrete changes to honor the transitions you’re undergoing and double down on that all-important intuitive self-care.

Scorpio

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Believe it or not, your issue around going for the gold is picking something to reach for that you actually enjoy and feel happy about. You are no stranger to deep, long, grueling work, but not everything has to be this way. When you choose something you love to apply yourself to, instead of just what seems like the biggest challenge or will have the biggest social or monetary reward, you enjoy yourself along the way and have a lot more stamina that you would otherwise. You always have permission to just follow what feeds you, Scorpio.

Sagittarius

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

When going for a new goal, you must take extra time to tend to the details and lay the foundation for it. Your excitement about something can sometimes cause you to be hasty and therefore cause unneeded chaos in your life. At this time, think through all of the logistical things you need to take care of to make sure you have a clean “house” for this new accomplishment to live in. The sooner you do this, the sooner the exciting stuff will find you.

Capricorn

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Right now, it is important that you don’t get ahead of yourself. Climbing to a new peak of success and accomplishment in your life requires a balanced ratio of looking to the top of the mountain you’re climbing for inspiration, but also remaining confident and invested in where you are. Don’t get too caught up in the mundane, and don’t get distracted by the length you have until you reach your destination. It’s all coming together.

Aquarius

(Jan. 20-Feb.18)

Your only barrier to your dreams is seeing them as possible and a viable option to invest in. You like to live in a world of fantasy, but then often snap out of it and return right back to the mundane without ever really investing in your wilder visions. This can change, today. No one else can see what is in your mind, and no one can convince you that your dreams are worth investing in unless you believe it. Work on this conviction, and you could be unstoppable.

Pisces

(Feb.19-March 20)

You often romanticize people and situations because you have such a high level of empathy and compassion for humans, and everything else. Right now, work on the way that you channel this empathy. Remind yourself that just because someone is acting out of pain does not mean you should accept their behavior. The only thing standing between you and your biggest goals are other people’s problems you allow to become you own. Reclaim your time and energy for yourself and you will see how much power you truly have at your disposal to change the world.