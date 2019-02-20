daily horoscopes: february 20, 2019

It’s a time for new beginnings.

As we come off of yesterday’s Supermoon, we have a chance to integrate what we’ve learned and move in a new, more defined and aligned direction.

Read the horoscopes for your rising, Sun, and Moon signs for tips on how to do this, exactly.

Pisces

(Feb.19-March 20)

If the Full Moon yesterday was difficult for you, pinpoint how, exactly. Was the toll on your body? Or your self-image? Did it inhibit your ability to understand your next steps? Whatever it was, the lessons that came from that difficulty are what you will want to take with you and continue to consciously work on throughout the rest of your season. You get to decide if this turning point will loop you right back to where you were, or take you to new heights.

Aries

(March 21-April 19)

This time of year is all about flow, which is not necessarily your nature. The way around this is to realize that the road before you is broad an unending. There is no “finish line” and no one to “beat.” You are your own competition. Let this free you from needing to perform for others or exceed expectations you assumed were there. Do what feels best, when it feels best, and know and honor your limits. This is what “success” looks like for you, this season.

Taurus

(April 20-May 20)

Apathy is your worst enemy, right now. Anything that doesn’t make you feel deeply, in some way, is not what you should be focusing on. This also means that if there is something that used to make you feel good but doesn’t anymore you may need to work to rekindle a spark, and let it go if that doesn’t make a difference. Be discerning with your energy and the right things will flourish and reward you for your discipline.

Gemini

(May 21-June 21)

The relationship between what you do out in the world and how you support those efforts through self-care and reciprocal relationships at home is currently being highlighted. One is just as important, and is actually crucial, to the survival and sustainability of the other. When you neglect one because it has become difficult or complicated and throw yourself into the other, you will see things fall out of balance in your life. If you need a break, take a true time-out from it all. Otherwise, remember to give equal amounts of attention to what you’re doing and what in your life supports your continuous engagement with that thing.

Cancer

(June 22-July 22)

You may be realizing that something you were so sure you were right about and made the right decision on may not be what you thought it was. Give yourself time and space to let this realization sink in before you act on it. Get clear about what the lesson is in all of this, and if there really is anything you can “do.” Even if there is, what is your motivation for taking action? If it is just to make yourself feel better, see how you can do that in other ways and truly let go of this person, situation, or dynamic and see how things unfold from this place of flow.

Leo

(July 23-Aug. 22)

Right now, you are being asked to let go of something that you thought you needed, and maybe you did at one point, but are really just using as a crutch, now. This process requires almost brutal honesty and heaps of compassion for yourself in the process of detachment, but it is so necessary. The longer you hold onto this thing, the less room you have for better things to come in and replace what is no longer working. Begin to loosen your grip and see everything else change for the better.

Virgo

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Whatever your intuition has been sending your signals about, lately, it’s about time you listen. Your internal system for decision and guidance is one of the only things that is truly yours and always has your best interest at heart. As long as you are not operating from a place of fear or scarcity, then the signs you are seeing are pointing you in the right direction. Once you decide that you can truly commit to this path, and everything that comes with it, it’s time to take a leap, Virgo.

Libra

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

All signs are pointing to you needing to just put in the work, right now, Libra. No more fussing and thinking about it, just showing up and working things out as they happen. Indulging in your indecision will only cause suffering and delay your success. Clear as much space and cast away all of the clutter in your life. The current climate is one that will reward your diligence and consistency, so do your best to meet the universe in this way to acquire the abundant blessings available to you.

Scorpio

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

It’s a good time to ask yourself how you can feed off of the people around you and what mutual support and love means to you, right now. What do you need to have in your life to be able to truly be happy for and support people in their success? What kind of energy are the people around you bringing into your life and how can you honor it? These questions will help you to feel energized instead of drained by interactions with others and help to move your relationships in the direction of meaningful, productive partnerships in whatever ways you need them to look.

Sagittarius

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

If you’ve found something that feels good but you’re scared to commit to it, ask yourself what’s the worst that could happen? That saying about missing all of the shots you don’t take is just as true as it is irritating. The discomfort that comes from doing something new is something you thrive in, but you forget that when you really want it to work out. Let yourself see everything you do right now as exploration, ease the pressure and just focus on giving it your all.

Capricorn

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You can sometimes get a one-track mind when it comes to what to do next. If the next step is always logical and obvious, where is the fun or growth in that? Allow yourself to pause and revel in all of the possibilities before you, right now. You can literally do anything you want. What makes a particular path or project worth choosing? Find out what keeps you motivated and inspired and take risks that encourage that in you, rather than whatever seems easiest.

Aquarius

(Jan. 20-Feb.18)

What does your ideal day-to-day look like? What kinds of plans, objects, relationships, etc would make you really excited about your life? Whatever the answers to these questions are, bringing these scenarios to fruition, or appreciating the things on the list that you already have, is where your focus should be. There is no point in stability without intrigue or joy, but there is no point to aimless searching for momentary excitement, either. Find the happy medium and move in.