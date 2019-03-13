the reviews on olivia jade’s sephora palette are the beauty content we need

Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic.

While it’s lovely to revel in sangfroid reading about the case of vlogger Olivia Jade, whose mother, the actor Lori Loughlin, paid $500,000 in bribes to get her into college, it’s also possible to feel a little sympathy. Many people who attend “college” do so because they too are interested in “game day parties,” as the beauty tutorial-ist once told her audience in a video. In fact, parties are allegedly a big part of the higher learning experience, alongside campus harassment and long-winded essays. The difference is that most people don’t have their rich parents pretend they are champion rowers to get in.



Now, backlash from the college admissions scandal has caused Sephora shoppers to petition the beauty brand to drop ties with Olivia Jade. The page for their collaboration has already racked up dozens of negative reviews. “A custom-created pressed powder palette that contains five highlighting shades and one matte bronzing shade,” reads the product description. The reviews, however beg to differ:

“Unfortunately this palette is only meant for professional rowers and I just can’t row as good as Olivia J!!!!”

“Wore this on the day I took my SAT and I got into a very competitive school. I also wear this when I go to my school games and parties but not to class because I don’t go to class haha. I mean, I don’t really care about school.”

“I bought this in hopes it would help me get into college. Didn’t work. I guess I need 500,000 and no brains.”

And:

“Will using this help me get into top college?”

Oh dear. We would advise those that didn’t get into college using this product to invest in new parents.