watch the trailer for 'arrested development' season 5

In political news that is sure to sound the death knell for America once and for all, the trailer for the hotly awaited season five of Arrested Development sees the ever idiotic and jaded Lindsay running for Congress on what we presume is a Republican platform. “I want to be part of the problem,” Lindsay (Portia De Rossi) announces to the stunned Michael Bluth at an impromptu family reunion. There’s in fact a lot of newness, including Maeby with gray hair, Buster’s new mechanical claw-hand, and Lucille drinking. Okay, that’s business as usual, but she does seem to be drinking rosé rather than martinis. The new season of Arrested Development will premiere on Netflix May 29.

