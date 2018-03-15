rihanna calls out snapchat for domestic violence joke

Photography Paolo Roversi

Snapchat is in hot water this week after it made an insensitive joke about Rihanna and Chris Brown’s 2009 domestic violence incident. An ad for the game “Would You Rather” asked users if they would slap Rihanna or punch Chris Brown. Rihanna expressed her disapproval of the callous, unnecessary dig Monday morning. “Now Snapchat I know you already know you ain’t my fav app out there,” BadGalRiRi posted on her Instagram Story. “You spent money to animate something that would bring intentional shame to [domestic violence] victims and made a joke of it!!!”



Rihanna emphasized the tone-deaf ad was about more than just her. “This isn’t about my personal feelings, cause I don’t have much of them,” the singer wrote. “... but all the women children and men that have been victims of [domestic violence] in the past and the ones who haven’t made it out yet… you let us down!” Then Rihanna delivered what we’re already calling the best shade/pun of 2018: “Throw the whole app-oligy away.”

This is the second time Snapchat has been seriously shaded this year. Kylie Jenner questioned the app’s relevancy when she tweeted “sooo does anyone else not open Snapchat anymore? Or is it just me... ugh this is so sad.” Snapchat’s stock prices plunged shortly after, losing over 1.3 billion dollars. It’s debated if Kylie’s tweet had anything to do with that — but let’s be honest, we all know the power of the Kardashians. We’ll keep an eye on the NASDAQ and let you know if RiRi’s savage, but well-warranted, call-out affects the stock markets.