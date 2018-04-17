what it was like to perform with beyoncé at coachella

Photography Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Coachella

One of the most empowering aspects about Beyoncé’s explosive performance at Coachella Saturday night was seeing a sea of black musicians on stage. The singer created her own drumline of 200+ drummers, dancers, hornists for the HBCU homecoming-inspired concert. One of the drummers was Ralph Nader. The Brooklyn-raised artist talks about the experience with awe in his voice. “Beyoncé, she’s really on top of her game,” Ralph says, reflecting on getting to witness Queen Bey’s work ethic. I have a degree in production, and know a lot about camera composition — but she’s on top of it! She’s giving direct specific terms to the camera man, saying I want this shot and this type of effect. She’s a creator.”

Ralph worked hard to make it to this historic moment. A graduate of a HBCU himself (Hampton University), he has toured the world performing shows and teach kids how to drum. For example, he found out about the opportunity to work with Bey right after spending two months teaching clinicals in Australia. Ralph is one half of the drumming duo BYOS — which stands for Bring Your Own Style — and has even performed at Lollapalooza and spent five years hitting up Berlin venues.

Here, Ralph shares what it’s like to be part of Beyoncé’s HBeyCU drumline.

How are you feeling since Saturday’s performance?

I’m doing great. It’s been a very exciting and rejuvenating experience. One, because we’ve been having to keep things on the hush for so long.

How long did you have to keep everything secret?

For me, since March 11. That was the first day of rehearsals for me. We just dove in and started learning songs.

What were the rehearsals like?

It was really structured. They would start off separated — the drumline would have their space, the horns, the dancers. With the drumline it was us listening to the track and creating material to the track. It was interesting to understand all the intricate hits, the melodies, figuring out the choreo and visuals that accompany it. Jacquel, the creative director, would come in and look at things and then go check something else out. We’d meet with the horns after lunch and have a full rundown as a band and then around four o’clock would meet up as a full ensemble with the dancers. We figured out all the formations. It really worked out — especially with such a large group.

What was your favorite song to create your own arrangement to?

Oh man, our version of “Everybody Mad!” Just to see her go wild to. Her energy is contagious, you can’t not doing anything when you watch!

What were the other people on the drumline like?

They were my homies. We’ve performed together before. We’re a group called Drumline Live. It’s a stage production based off HBCUs. We have a cast that comes from Hampton State University, Florida State A&M, Cookman. A lot of these different and diverse colleges. One of the original band members, he’s alumni from Florida A&M. So when the idea came about — he showed them creative director a video of us and what we could do.

Have you taken part in homecoming experiences?

I went to Hampton. Everyone gets the chance to drum with each other and enjoy the vibe and get a sense of family. It’s a really cool feeling.

What are your favorite parts about it?

It’s a sense of family and pride. A sense of having a home with people that you spent your family years with. You have different alumni who graduated different years but yet we have common ground. We have tailgating, barbecues, people frying up fish. It’s such a great feeling.

What do you hope people take away about this experience from HBCUs?

The fact that the culture runs deep. It’s more than an education when it comes to a HBCU. It teaches you the lifestyle. It kind of aides the things that are going on outside the walls. You have sense of family and people in your corner. To be around that and not be a minority. I have nothing against PWIs [which are predominantly white institutions]. But I just feel like if you go to an HBCU, your experience is a lot more different and valuable as far as a sense of culture and being comfortable and growing with your culture.