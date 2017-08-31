beyoncé and solange are stepping up to help their texas hometown

Hurricane Harvey is the costliest natural disaster in US history. Preliminary estimates are up to $190 billion, and while the President of the United States tweets about tax cuts and his $22 billion border wall, Houston's most famous sisters are stepping up to help their city. Beyoncé and Solange Knowles have separately announced initiatives to raise funds for displaced Texans and future rebuilding efforts.

This morning Beyoncé's Bey Good foundation pointed the hive toward Beygood Houston, a joint effort with two local organizations. "Join us as the BeyGOOD team heads to Houston to continue our relief efforts on the ground," Bey wrote on her website. "We have teamed up with Bread of Life and Greater Houston Community Foundation, who have been working with the displaced from the start of Hurricane Harvey's landfall." Donations will go towards immediate necessities like cots, blankets, and baby products, as well as helping to fund long-term revitalization.

Meanwhile, Solange has extended her upcoming string of Orion's Rise shows to include a special charity gig in Boston with Sun Ra Arkestra. "I'm committed to partnering with organizations on the ground in Houston and making contributions to uplift the city that raised me with so much love," she wrote on Instagram. "See you September 28th Boston, I thank you in advance for making this a special meaningful night!" Two weeks later, Solange will be in Marfa, Texas to perform an immersive piece next to Donald Judd's "15 Untitled Works in Concrete."

It's often difficult to know where to put your dollars when massive disasters hit. (Just yesterday, Ruby Rose was forced to explain her decision to donate to a Houston LGBTQ center.) Funds are often spent most wisely at the local level, and Bread of Life is a non-profit the Knowles fam is pretty familiar with. Its founder is Beyoncé and Solange's lifelong pastor, Rudy Rasmus, who also got a shout-out on dream president Queen Tina's own Instagram. "Houston folks opened their city and their hearts when Katrina hit New Orleans," she wrote. "Now it's time to help them." If you don't listen to your own mom today, listen to the one who raised two chart-topping pop stars out of a Houston hair salon.