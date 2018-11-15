all the best looks from camp flog gnaw

Photography Lauren Kai

Just when everyone thinks festival season is over, along comes Camp Flog Gnaw. Over Veterans Day weekend, Tyler, the Creator hosted round seven of his annual rager at Dodger Stadium. Rap’s Flower Boy bid the season adieu with a quintessentially LA bang, and a stacked lineup of artists — including SZA, Jorja Smith, Lauryn Hill, Brockhampton, and Kids See Ghosts, a.k.a. Kid Cudi and Kanye West. The two-day event also brought out thousands of devoted fans, from local students in fanny packs and flatforms to athleisure-clad East Coasters. Many wore breathing masks for protection against heavy smog from wildfires that continue to devastate California — tangible proof of festival fans’ diehard perseverance. i-D hit the grounds with LA-based photographer Lauren Kai in search of fierce looks and positive vibes.

Name: Randijah Simmons. Age: 23. Where are you from? Los Angeles. What do you do? Styling, photography, marketing, all of it. What's happening in LA right now that everyone should know about? Gentrification, and also everyone’s moving here and all the traffic is increasing.

Name: Luis Reyes. Age: 29. Where are you from? Camden, New Jersey. What do you do? Juvenile Detention Officer. Who are you most excited to see at Camp Flog Gnaw? Post Malone. What's happening in LA right now that everyone should know about? Everybody is so nice out here as opposed to the East Coast, so I’m looking forward to seeing all the diversity here at the festival, it’s not something you see where I’m from.

Name: Zuri Marley. Age: 22. Where are you from? Kingston, Jamaica. What do you do? I DJ, sing, and laugh a lot. Who are you most excited to see at Camp Flog Gnaw? Brockhampton, Kids See Ghosts, and Tierra Whack. What's happening in LA right now that everyone should know about? I have no idea what’s happening in LA but y’all have fun now!

Names: Ensan and Jordyn. Age: 19 and 18. What do you do? Students. Who are you most excited to see at Camp Flog Gnaw? A$AP Rocky and SZA. What's happening in LA right now that everyone should know about? The fires and homelessness.

Name: Sarah Ray. Age: 21. Where are you from? Bay Area. What do you do? Student. Who are you most excited to see at Camp Flog Gnaw? Jaden Smith. What's happening in LA right now that everyone should know about? I feel like with all the gun violence and stuff people are being super aware and a lot of people are talking about it.

Name: Zall Dormishian. Age: 18. Where are you from? Berkeley. What do you do? Designer. Who are you most excited to see at Camp Flog Gnaw? Billie Eilish or Kanye because I want to hear his rant, he always has a dope rant. What's happening in LA right now that everyone should know about? The freaking fire, dude, it’s fucking huge. Also Camp Flog Gnaw, it’s trill as fuck out here.

Name: Rahael Ghebretzadick. Age: 25. Where are you from? Los Angeles. What do you do? Freelancer. Who are you most excited to see at Camp Flog Gnaw? Lauryn Hill if she shows up. What's happening in LA right now that everyone should know about? The fires.

Name: Daniela Rodriguez. Age: 20. Where are you from? Arizona. What do you do? Student. Who are you most excited to see at Camp Flog Gnaw? Kanye, Kid Cudi, Jorja Smith, and Lauryn Hill. What's happening in LA right now that everyone should know about? This moment right now. Everyone is out here having a good time, smoking.

Names: Emily, Chloe, and Hannah. Age: 19 to 20. Where are you from? Seattle and Oakland. What do you do? Students. Who are you most excited to see at Camp Flog Gnaw? Lauryn Hill, Post Malone, Flatbush Zombies, and Brockhampton.

Name: Jackie Perry. Age: 19. Where are you from? Las Vegas. What do you do? Photographer and Director. Who are you most excited to see at Camp Flog Gnaw? Lauryn Hill and Brockhampton. What's happening in LA right now that everyone should know about? With all the fires going on I feel like people should be giving refuge to those people. I also think about the homeless youth out here and all the struggle that they go through on Skid Row. Also police brutality and black people in LA.

Name: Yasmeen Alsagoubi. Age: 22. Where are you from? Kuwait. What do you do? Student. Who are you most excited to see at Camp Flog Gnaw? Jorja Smith. What's happening in LA right now that everyone should know about? Stop using plastic.

Name: Andrea Parker. Age: 20. Where are you from? Thomasville, Georgia. What do you do? Employee at Kroger. Who are you most excited to see at Camp Flog Gnaw? SZA.

Names: Kacey Lynch and Jay Scott. Age: 31. What do you do? All over the place. Who are you most excited to see at Camp Flog Gnaw? Kilo Kish. What's happening in LA right now that everyone should know about? The brand Bricks and Wood.