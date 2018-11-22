daily horocopes: november 22, 2018

Today, Sagittarius Season starts and we have a Full Moon in Gemini.



Read the horoscopes for your rising, Sun, and Moon signs to see how you can possibly manage this onslaught of new energy while still juggling the family drama.

Sagittarius

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Welcome to your season, Sag! What a day to begin your new year. Although today is advertised as a day of togetherness, you’ll be your best for others when you set intentions for yourself. Take a moment to really be present, congratulate yourself on making it another year, and take note of all of your achievements thus far. Even if you don’t verbalize it, use today as a celebration for you, a day to revel in all you have cultivated for yourself, while also being conscious of how your relationships have helped you get to where you are.

Capricorn

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Things may have been hard to handle, lately, and today you get a chance to really dig into what grounds you. Beware of over-indulging or using food or drink as a means to numb the uncertainty you’ve been experiencing. What will actually help and heal you is to be more aware and conscious of how you treat your body and engage in your daily rituals more than ever. Don’t use the holiday as an excuse to escape. You need you to be present and intentional, right now. So, do your best, and be compassionate but firm with yourself if you start to slip.

Aquarius

(Jan. 20-Feb.18)

The last thing you need today is to be around people who stress you out. If you feel any obligation, be sure to create boundaries to address it. There’s no shame in making something as bearable as possible so that you can move through it and on to where you want to be and who you really want to be around more quickly, as long as it is done in a conscious and compassionate way. Yes, it’s a holiday but this is still your life. Get serious about your joy and what makes you feel passionate and not pressured and prioritize that, today.

Pisces

(Feb.19-March 20)

Some buried issues with your family or broader lineage may be brought to the surface, today. It’s as good a time as any to face them, as they will just come back around if you attempt to push them away, now. It’s all about communication. How can you see other people's point of view, and be as honest as you can be with the intention to say how you feel and not dismiss other’s emotions? How can you create a safe space for you and others to explore what’s coming up? Keep these things in mind as you face the day, today, as it will determine whether things get rough or get the gentle breakthrough you’ve been needing.

Aries

(March 21-April 19)

Today is one of those days where you see more than ever what your patterns and habits are. This also means you get the opportunity to change them. If you change your offense, people are forced to reconsider their defense, and visa-versa. Try to initiate new practices of relating as often and as firmly as you see fit. Be willing to recognize when it’s just not working and you need to walk away, as it is an important part of the process, as well. Remain focused on a defined goal for every interaction to help keep yourself on track and today will be better than you expected.

Taurus

(April 20-May 20)

It’s an important day to assess how you perceive abundance. There are huge variances in what does and does not have value, depending on who you ask. Get your story straight for when someone asks you, or when it comes time for you to ask, and prioritize based on your answer, for yourself. It’s OK if it has changed from yesterday, or last year, or it is vastly different from your partner, family, friend group, or society at-large. Get comfortable in why you love what you love, and want what you want, and it will be easier to both acquire and keep those things.

Gemini

(May 21-June 21)

It’s (finally) your Full Moon! The spotlight is all on you. This can be an exciting or difficult time depending on what you’ve been working on and if you’re ready to share it with the world, or not. The Sagittarian energy is challenging you to see how what you’ve been investing your time into affects people other than just you. If you’re not ready for this test, you’ll know. If you are, or think you are, this is your time to test-drive your new ideas and see what might need tweaking. This is an energizing time of year for you, Gemini. Embrace it!

Cancer

(June 22-July 22)

If you’re feeling introverted and sensitive, today, that’s alright. Try to take the time you need to connect to yourself and be in solitude, in nature, or another circumstance that grounds you in the here and now, if need-be. If you try to push yourself too hard or convince yourself that you’re not feeling what you’re feeling, you’ll just make it worse. Face the music of your emotions, whether incredible or difficult, right now, so that you can show up as you best you can for yourself and the people who need you. You can rest and regenerate fully when things begin to settle.

Leo

(July 23-Aug. 22)

You’re the life of the party, always. Use that energy to help other people find their groove when in a group, today. Include others not just through spreading your light but showing the behind-the-scenes of how you are able to capture and share that light. Your talents and gifts are nothing to be taken for granted. Use them to help guide others to their own unique abilities and your relationship to yourself and your power will feel better and stronger than ever.

Virgo

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Keep a keen eye out, today. Not on the details and annoyances you find, but on bigger themes and interests you are able to pick up on. There is something you can learn from your surroundings, today, that will help to inform your next creative or public step. So, don’t let your vision become too clouded by judgement or skepticism. Just try to indulge in moments, both common and uncommon conversations, and understand the dynamics of the day. An “a-ha!” moment awaits you in a place you least expect it.

Libra

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You may be bored with the same-old, same-old, today, and need an activity or insight that shakes things up a bit. Figure out what that is for you and how you will go about finding and experiencing it. No one can scratch this itch for you. It is up to you to make things interesting and exciting for yourself. Be bold, curious, and inclusive and you’ll find the feeling you’re looking for.

Scorpio

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This day has a heavier energy for you, today, than for most. The maintenance of this feeling will be all about balance. Don’t overextend yourself or lie about your state to save face. The transformation lies in honesty and vulnerability, if you can find the space to indulge it. Find the happy medium between doing what you need to and knowing what you can step away from to tend to whatever your needs are. Be as clear and upfront as you can manage with the people around you and know that you nor your feelings are, or ever will be, a burden.