gucci release pig-themed lookbook to celebrate chinese new year

If it’s been a long, hard, grey, January week and you’re in desperate need of some cute animals to see you through until the weekend finally starts, then you’re in luck. Because today Gucci have dropped a decidedly adorable yet chic, pig-heavy capsule collection -- complete with extremely cute, piglet-featuring lookbook -- to celebrate Chinese New Year.

Taking inspiration from Disney’s classic cartoon, The Three Little Pigs, the capsule collection is made up of 19 pieces for both men’s and women’s. From handbags to hoodies to knitwear and socks to a flying pig brooch -- each piece is transformed by a whimsical anthropomorphic cartoon piggy.

This isn’t the first time the brand has embraced the purchase power of the pig. For their Cruise 2019 collection Gucci superfan and i-D journalist Harry Styles shared the spotlight, modelling with pigs and lambs for the collection’s campaign. And it seems even the pigs themselves are embracing the Gucci connection. Last month a very fashionable 252lb pig celebrated his birthday in Gucci shades. Nice.

If you needed some help with sticking to your Veganuary resolution, Gucci and their adorable porky pals have you covered.

This article originally appeared on i-D UK.