Following last month’s heavy Play Destroy collaboration with Poppy and news that she had written the theme song for new Netflix show Hilda, Grimes is back with musical sidekick and best pal HANA by her side and all over her new single. Three years on from Art Angels, her fourth album, new single We Appreciate Power is a furious metal-but-make-it-pop song made entirely by Grimes herself. It’s a promising first hint at what the Canadian artist’s long-awaited fifth album (originally expected earlier this year, before Grimes spoke publicly about issues with her label) will sound like.

Anyway, who remembers the Moranbong Band? The King Jong-Un curated North Korean girl group that, perfectly in sync, stepped into the public eye with their performance at the Winter Olympics? Well, they’re kind of the inspiration behind this track, which is written from the perspective of a pro-A.I. girl group propaganda machine using song, dance, sex, and fashion to spread goodwill towards artificial intelligence. “It’s coming whether you want it or not,” warns a statement with the release. “Simply by listening to this song, the future General A.I. overlords will see that you’ve supported their message and be less likely to delete your offspring.”

We Appreciate Power comes with what, despite claims, is less lyric video (translated into multiple languages for maximum impact) and more sci-fi music video, directed by Grimes and her brother Mac Boucher. Better protect your future kids by listening on repeat, hey?

This article originally appeared on i-D UK.