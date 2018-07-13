News

ariana grande's new video features madonna as god

'God Is a Woman' is a surrealist X-rated epic.

Hannah Ongley

Jul 13 2018, 6:17pm

Forget BDE — Ariana Grande has dropped the latest banger off her upcoming album Sweetener, and it’s a full-on ode to the female mojo. “God Is a Woman” arrives with an epic video packed with overt feminist imagery, including: Ariana half-submerged in a vulva-esque swirl of paint, Ariana sitting atop Planet Earth while suggestively fingering a pool of clouds, and Ariana silhouetted against a burst of light shaped like — you guessed it — a radiant yellow vag. The singer is also depicted as an Osho-like cult leader surrounded by disciples in matching draped tunics, and as God in Michelangelo’s Creation of Adam.

“God Is a Woman” also boasts Sweetener’s most killer guest appearance so far (sorry, Troye and Nicki). It’s none other than Her Madgesty Madonna, who contributes a recitation of the Ezekiel 25:17 Bible passage even atheists know thanks to Samuel L. Jackson’s character in Pulp Fiction. Ariana hinted at a Madge collab yesterday on Twitter, posting a photo of the pop icon with a mysterious caption reading, "thank you @madonna... u know why," signed off with a heart emoji and an emoji of the Golden Gate Bridge. Pussy power is officially the pop aesthetic of summer and we are here for it.

