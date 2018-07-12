air jordans's latest collaborator is... anna wintour

Images courtesy of Jordan Brand

Anna Wintour has been wearing the same pair of beige Manolo Blahnik slingbacks nearly every day since the designer created them for her in 1994. "Betrayed is too strong a word but I'd definitely be hurt,” Blahnik once told The Daily of his sentiments about Wintour ever switching shoes, and he probably doesn’t have to worry about getting too in his feelings — she’s still rocking the slingbacks on almost every front row. But the Vogue EIC has now given the AWOK — the “Anna Wintour Okay” tick of approval everyone on her staff knows too well – to a cozier pair of kicks. Wintour has collaborated with Jordan Brand on the iconic style’s first women’s-only collaboration. Sayonara, dad sneakers?

The collaboration consists of two new styles of the Air Jordan 1 Zip and the Air Jordan 3 SE. The first is available in “University Red” and an off-white “Sail” colorway, and drops on July 7. The AJ1 is inspired by Wintour’s signature suits and sunglasses, featuring a tweed upper and a back heel emblazoned with the aforementioned AWOK stamp, and is available on September 7, just in time for New York Fashion Week. Both styles come dust-bagged in a fancy box with an “Edited by Vogue” keychain. Prices have not been revealed, but even those of us without an AWOK income can enjoy this video of the editrix decked out in Jordans and a floral dress while flexing her tennis arm with a series of casual three-point swishes from the comfort of her desk: