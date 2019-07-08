Photo by Felipe Nogueira.

Loyal Lobos

The Colombian singer-songwriter Andrea Silva a.k.a. Loyal Lobos first got into music by way of singing with her church choir, in a small town on the outskirts of Bogotá. "I was originally going to study law, actually, but music was something that would allow me to move out of the country," she told i-D. Not long after moving to LA, to do just that, she put out her debut EP The Fall. And it's paid off major. Now, she's touring her haunting folk-pop all over, and stopping in Brooklyn this week with David Garza and Vanessa Zamora.

On July 9, at Rough Trade.

Photo by Daria Kobayashi Ritch.

Pinky Pinky

The California trio of Anastasia Sanchez, Eva Chambers, and Isabelle Fields, also known as Pinky Pinky, have been experimenting with their sound over the past few years. In 2018, we officially declared them the queens of LA garage rock. They started the punk band when they were in high school and have released a string of EP's prior to their debut album Turkey Dinner, which came out last month. “It's much cooler when girls can play music and don't have to label it ‘girl rock,’” Sanchez told i-D. “We’re just people making music. At the end of the day, if you can do your thing and make the kind of music you want without having to feel like ‘I’m a girl who’s doing this,’ that’s so much more empowering.”

On July 10, at Rough Trade.

Self Discovery for Social Survival

Sit back and relax (and pretend you're at the beach) as music label Mexican Summer and Pilgrim Surf + Supply premiere their new Jonas Mekas-narrated surf film, Self Discovery for Social Survival, which explores the relationship between music and the waves, the environment, and local culture. The film was shot in Mexico, the Maldives, and Iceland, featuring legendary surfer Stephanie Gilmore, and music by Allah Las, Connan Mockasin, Andrew VanWyngarden (of MGMT), and Peaking Lights. The screening is followed by a Q&A with director Chris Gentile.

On July 11, at Anthology Film Archives.

Clueless Brunch Day Party

As if you'd miss the chance to dress up as your best 90s Cher Horowitz ("You don't understand, this is an Alaïa!"), or the rest of the Beverly Hills girl gang, to celebrate the classic teen flick Clueless. Back by popular demand, 5TH & MAD will host their 2nd annual Clueless themed brunch party. There will be themed games, themed drinks, and we hope a trip to the mall later.

On July 15, at 5TH & MAD.

Photo courtesy of Beyond The Streets.

"Beyond The Streets"

This large-scale exhibit explores New York and LA's illustrious graffiti and street art history, and includes sprawling new works by some of the world's most pervasive artists. Sponsored by adidas Skateboarding, and curated by graffiti historian and urban anthropologist Roger Gastman, it sheds light on the fundamental human need for public self-expression — through a history the 80s and 90s movement, as well as hip-hop culture. Don't miss the Beastie Boys installation or the Shepard Fairey tribute.

Open through August, at 25 Kent Avenue.